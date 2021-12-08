Is Zahara taking up the amapiano genre?

Johannesburg- The Twitter streets went abuzz after a video of the multi-award-winning South African songster, Zahara surfaced.

Tweeps are arguing on whether or not it is the right idea for her to tap into the amapiano wave as she is known for her vocals in Afro-Soul music.

Recently, a video of her went viral, where she was alleged to be performing under the influence of alcohol.

Mara Zahara bafwethu 💔💔💔 again, she really needs help! pic.twitter.com/O4RSvG3NCW — Mnyamani (@Zikamnyamane) December 2, 2021

This comes after Zahara released a fresh album called Nqaba Yam.

The love I have for Zahara is the same one I have for Babes Wodumo , I’m afraid they dlisa’d me — Mpume 🐐 (@MprueDie) December 8, 2021

I love my Queen Zahara but what the hell is that Amapiano song? Cima. — Bruno Sigwela🇿🇦 (@BrunoSigwela) December 8, 2021

Zahara should stop her nonsense, that Piano track should stay in a her hard drive..! — ✘ (@underscoreurb) December 8, 2021

When DJ Maphorisa hear that Zahara and Snova are on amapiano industry😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GHyK8Rjn6E — ღ ℓєяαтσ ღ (@LERATO_FREATHY) December 8, 2021

Zahara can do no bad in my eyes 🥺 — Mpume 🐐 (@MprueDie) December 8, 2021

Hands off Zahara pic.twitter.com/5N4EcglVbn — Siviwe fakwayini (@Siviwefakwayini) December 8, 2021

You can just feel Zahara's soul on Ndiza. Ndithi it's such an honest and uncomplicated statement. — Nams (@Ndim_Lo_McMag) December 8, 2021

I love Zahara shame😂😂 — Sbusiso Msomi (@_sbuhmsomi) December 8, 2021

What ever you do leave Zahara alone just support her music. — #Qamata out🔥 #SpiritualMovement🙏 (@xeshamusiq) December 8, 2021

Another artist that shocked South Africans with his amapiano song is Vusi Nova, known as Snova in the amapiano genre, when he dropped his single, Shuku-Shuku.

