Is Zahara taking up the amapiano genre?

Johannesburg- The Twitter streets went abuzz after a video of the multi-award-winning South African songster, Zahara surfaced.
Tweeps are arguing on whether or not it is the right idea for her to tap into the amapiano wave as she is known for her vocals in Afro-Soul music.
Recently, a video of her went viral, where she was alleged to be performing under the influence of alcohol.
Guys Tf?😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uGWN51f2Qj
— Mkhathini❤️ (@Thabang_Khoza_) December 8, 2021
Mara Zahara bafwethu 💔💔💔 again, she really needs help! pic.twitter.com/O4RSvG3NCW
— Mnyamani (@Zikamnyamane) December 2, 2021
This comes after Zahara released a fresh album called Nqaba Yam.
The love I have for Zahara is the same one I have for Babes Wodumo , I’m afraid they dlisa’d me
— Mpume 🐐 (@MprueDie) December 8, 2021
I love my Queen Zahara but what the hell is that Amapiano song? Cima.
— Bruno Sigwela🇿🇦 (@BrunoSigwela) December 8, 2021
Zahara should stop her nonsense, that Piano track should stay in a her hard drive..!
— ✘ (@underscoreurb) December 8, 2021
When DJ Maphorisa hear that Zahara and Snova are on amapiano industry😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GHyK8Rjn6E
— ღ ℓєяαтσ ღ (@LERATO_FREATHY) December 8, 2021
Zahara can do no bad in my eyes 🥺
— Mpume 🐐 (@MprueDie) December 8, 2021
Hands off Zahara pic.twitter.com/5N4EcglVbn
— Siviwe fakwayini (@Siviwefakwayini) December 8, 2021
You can just feel Zahara's soul on Ndiza. Ndithi it's such an honest and uncomplicated statement.
— Nams (@Ndim_Lo_McMag) December 8, 2021
I love Zahara shame😂😂
— Sbusiso Msomi (@_sbuhmsomi) December 8, 2021
What ever you do leave Zahara alone just support her music.
— #Qamata out🔥 #SpiritualMovement🙏 (@xeshamusiq) December 8, 2021
Another artist that shocked South Africans with his amapiano song is Vusi Nova, known as Snova in the amapiano genre, when he dropped his single, Shuku-Shuku.
