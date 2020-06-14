JazziDisciples tears apart

Amapiano producers JazziDisciples have parted ways to focus on individual music careers.

The Sghupu Se Monati hit-makers told Sunday World that it was not the end of the road for their friendship and would still collaborate when necessary, but that the name JazziDisciples was a thing of the past.

The duo joined forces in 2017 as the locally born amapiano genre sound dominated night clubs – they joined their stage names JazziQ and Josiah De Disciple to form their brand name.

But JazziQ, real name Tumelo Manyani, said it was time to build their individual brand names as they feared that the globe would only recognise them as a duo and be forced to stay together even when they stop believing in the same sound.

In December, they switched their stage recognition to Disciples of Piano, a planned smooth transition to the split.

“We decided to move from JazziDisciples mainly because we did not want to be glued together as we both believe that we have the potential to grow as individuals, being a duo has taught us both new and entertaining ways to do music, I am grateful for that.

“Our journey has been bumpy and tricky because we had to fight for recognition while playing a genre that was still new to the ears of many but it is undoubtably one of the best genres in the country, mainly because it’s brewed here,” he said.

Josiah De Disciple said his best moments, such as creating music and growing the amapiano genre in the country, were spent with JazziQ but he now needed time to explore what life has stored for him.

The producer said they were both individual DJ’s and producers before they merged and had to pick up from where they left off.

“I cannot deny it, I love my every moment with JazziQ in studio and that is the reason I say we will still create lit music together, we are not planning to let our fans down, it just won’t be regular.

“I am also working on an EP which will remind people of my unique sound and show them the difference between Josiah from JazziDisciples and Josiah De Disciple, I’m really not planning to disappoint,” he said.

