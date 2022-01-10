Lady Du and Andile Mxakaza’s relationship bites the dust

Johannesburg- It’s the beginning of the year and in celebville we have recently learned that Lady Du and Andile Mxakaza’s relationship is the latest to bite the dust.

Taking to her social media Lady Du announced the end of their relationship and why they decided to go their separate ways.

“I am not one for gossip, it bores me. This is from my heart, We did not break up, we followed our hearts and that meant separating before things went south.”

“I’ve had numerous attacks from people I didn’t even know, people making me uncomfortable because of culture, people attacking my character, scratching my cars. So I decided it’s best I follow my heart and leave my relationship.”

“We also realized we want different things. So we are both happy with the decision and we ask that you kindly respect it. It hasn’t affected any of us. Let it not affect you or make you sad,” she wrote.

Former Isibaya actor Andile Mxakaza also took to his social media to write a heartfelt message to his ex Lady Du.

“I am sorry you never found peace in our relationship, I am proud of how you stood your ground and never gave up even when you were attacked by people. I want you to find true happiness and I am happy with the decision you made, you are way stronger than you look,” he wrote.

