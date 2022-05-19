E-edition
News anchor Leanne Manas remembers Vuyo Mbuli after stellar achievement

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Leanne Manas & Vuyo Mbuli Twitter

SABC 2 news anchor Leanne Manas was honoured with the Knight of the French National Order of Merit this week, a momentous occasion in her career that she said her late colleague Vuyo Mbuli would have been proud of.

Manas was recognised for her outstanding contribution to journalism and as one of the leading voices in the industry.

The public broadcaster, where she has been for almost two decades congratulated her on her phenomenal achievement.
“Congratulations to SABC’s Leanne Manas, who received the award of Chevalier de l’Ordre national du Mérite (Knight of the French National Order of Merit) at the French Embassy on behalf of President Emmanuel Macron. The award is meant to recognize her immense contribution to journalism, media, and various critical charitable causes. It is a recognition of her extraordinary talent and resilience on our TV screens as she continues to inform South African s through SABC News’ Morning Live which she has been hosting for almost two decades,” read their statement.

“You would’ve been very proud my friend. Nine years today and I still miss you so much,” she tweeted.

 

The tweet by Manas opened the doors for many other people to share their fond memories of having watched the “magical duo” on Morning Live.

