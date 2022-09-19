Lerato Kganyago to host new marriage intervention show

Metro FM DJ and media personality Lerato Kganyago will host a new marriage intervention show on Mzansi Magic called Forever Maybe. The new reality show, which is set to air in October, will show how couples navigate through marital crises.

Kganyago will be joined by psychologist Lindelani Magubane. Four couples will move into a house to either try and find a healthier path in their union or call it quits forever.

Unlike Big Brother, the show will allow the couples to be in contact with their families as confidants who will then also have a say in the couple’s final decisions at the end of the show.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said: “With the addition of Forever Maybe to our Sunday slate, we know that we are providing infotainment that could also help the viewers at home take the first step towards navigating their own interpersonal relationships in a healthier manner.”

Kganyago has also had her fair share when it comes to relationship problems.

In 2016, she opened up about the end of her four-year relationship with soccer player Katlego Mashego. She shared that she went through so much in that relationship and realised that she focused too much on being the perfect fiance’ and neglected herself.

She later fell in love with her current husband Thami Ndala, but their relationship hit the bumps, leading to the couple announcing its separation barely two months after their much-publicised traditional wedding. However, the couple later patched things up.

Forever Maybe will premiere on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on Sunday October 16 at 7pm.

