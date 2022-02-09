REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Lerato Mvelase – latest celebrity to go back to school

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Lerato Mvelase Instagram

Johannesburg- Former Isibaya actress Lerato Mvelase is the latest in a string of celebs to venture back to school.

Taking to her Instagram page, she opened up about her educational journey and going back to school in 2022 as a mom.

She shared her struggle to finish a Communications degree over the last 10 years as a result of motherhood and working full time.

The inspirational actress motivated her followers not to compare their situations to others when working towards their dreams.

“At that time I was raising my kids, breastfeeding the other, and working. It wasn’t easy, felt like dropping out a lot of times but those little faces needed someone to look up to, needed inspiration and I had to make sure that I’m that inspiration, I had to make sure I help them see the possibility of achieving in a world that says they can’t,” she wrote.

Now Lerato is looking forward to studying, while her “not so little” kids will be seated at the same table studying too as a single mom.

Oskido has also recently shared that he has enrolled at the University of Pretoria, while Bridget Masinga graduated this year with a Bachelor of Arts in Government and Development.

