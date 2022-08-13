Linda Sikhakhane launches album alongside Afrika Mkhize

Composer and saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane has launched his new album Isambulo alongside Afrika Mkhize.

Launched at the Untitled Basement in Braamfontein, Johannesburg the album, which Sikhakhane described as a “spiritual experience”, has eight compilations that serve as themes to mirror historical events. These themes further enable one to tap into thyself.

Paul Mnisi, widely known by his stage name Rudeboy Paul, opened the night with a beautiful introduction and welcomed the audience made up of lovers of jazz.

The launch included a four-piece band made up of the legendary Mkhize was on piano, Benjamin Jephta on bass, and Sphelelo Mazibuko on drums.

Sikhakhane was also joined on stage by Paras Dlamini, Ndabo Zulu, and Thando Zide, who graced the occasion with their vocals.

The jazz maestro gave a special tribute to the song uNongoma, which pays homage to his upbringing, before ending the night by honouring Mkhize, who he refers to as his big brother, and related how much he has shaped and influenced his musical career.

“Tonight we were so honoured to have the master player with us, Mr Mkhize. When Covid-19 hit, we lost so much, I’m grateful for the love in this room and to be performing back in South Africa,” said Sikhakhane.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author