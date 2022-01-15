REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Look: Fans react to latest episode of I Blew It

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Ronald Twitter

Johannesburg- I Blew It, the hugely popular Mzansi Magic actuality series that followed the stories of people who suddenly came into and lost immense wealth.

Tweeps had different reactions to this week’s latest episode where Ronald’s life changed at a very young age and he lost his mother in the process.

“The saddest #IBlewIt episode ever. The part about his mother taking her own life because she couldn’t stand the pain of seeing her kids suffer.”

“This broer on I Blew It got R3 million from the Road Accident Fund and bought WWE Championship belts worth R54 000.”

“#IBlewIt True love exists, that’s what I take away from tonight’s show.”

RAF should pay People in installments of like 15K per month He would have got that money for 16 years not this spending all of it in 8 months #Iblewit”

