MacG’s Podcast and Chill celebrates 500K subscribers milestone

Johannesburg- MacG’s Podcast and Chill recently celebrated a huge milestone of reaching a whopping 500000 subscribers for the weekly podcast.

The much-talked-about YouTube series Podcast and Chill with MacG made its return early this year after it took a much-needed break following a headline-making year.

Taking to social media MacG shared the news of their latest milestone.

“Wow, this is wild. Thanks to all the CHILLERS for making this possible without you we would have been cancelled long ago but we keep rising like the Phoenix,” he wrote.

Wow,this is wild. Thanks to all the CHILLERS for making this possible without you we would have been cancelled long ago but we keep rising like the Phoenix #Roadto1million 🚀🔥😇 ➡️https://t.co/meC7gfyBQp pic.twitter.com/UvgPxw33OH — MacG 🇿🇦 (@MacGUnleashed) January 31, 2022

So will we be seeing your mom on the podcast? Phela long ago she said she would come when you reach 500k subbies! 😅..congratulations! 🙂👏🏽 — Lulo (@Like_Lulo) January 31, 2022

We made it !!! 💃🕺🕴️Yes "We".. we must make millionaires out of you people … Our own SA 🇿🇦 you tube millionaires … If I hear anyone else on the podcast talking about international offers .. I'm having them LOYAD in Limpopo starting with @Solphendukaa . CONGRATULATIONS 🎉👏🏿🎉 — Mr………… , Sir. I insist. (@Mr_Modisenyane) January 31, 2022

Congratulations my brother, may the show continue growing from strength to strength 🥳 — Jack Mapantsula🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️ (@jschnitzer6) January 31, 2022

We'll never allow the podcast to be cancelled..we the chillers decide so all the haters can go jump in a lake! — #BlackPeopleAreNotSlaves (@TataneMabasa) January 31, 2022

The success of the Chillers platform only serves to confirm and validate the old adage “ there is no stopping of the idea who’s time has arrived “ ! “ You can’t press over a boiling lid for ever “ — Dumisani (@Dumisan63696854) January 31, 2022

