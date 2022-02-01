REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

MacG’s Podcast and Chill celebrates 500K subscribers milestone

By Mbalenhle Zuma
MacG Instagram

Johannesburg- MacG’s Podcast and Chill recently celebrated a huge milestone of reaching a whopping 500000 subscribers for the weekly podcast.

The much-talked-about YouTube series Podcast and Chill with MacG made its return early this year after it took a much-needed break following a headline-making year.

Taking to social media MacG shared the news of their latest milestone.

“Wow, this is wild. Thanks to all the CHILLERS for making this possible without you we would have been cancelled long ago but we keep rising like the Phoenix,” he wrote.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes