Mafikizolo drops Mamezala Ft Simmy & Sun-El Musician

By Mbalenhle Zuma
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 18: Singers Mafikizolo during Royalty Soapie Awards at Raddison Hotel and Convention Centre on September 18, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Royalty Soapie Awards is annual award ceremony that recognises and celebrates excellence in the soap opera industry. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Johannesburg- Veteran superstar Afropop duo Mafikizolo is back doing what they do best.

Well-known for their wedding favorites – songs such as Ndihamba Nawe and Masthokoze – the pair teams up with relative newcomers to the industry, Simmy and producer Sun-El Musician on Mamezala.

Mamezala which means mother-in-law in Zulu is a mid-tempo track celebrating the formalization of a union through a wedding, and urging the future mother-in-law to come outside, welcome the guests, and celebrate with ululations the incoming son/daughter-in-law.

Producer Sun-El Musician brings his laid-back mid-tempo brand of dance-electronica to the song, while singer and songwriter Simmy’s breathy, understated vocals are a perfect addition to those of Mafikizolo’s lead singer Nhlanhla Nciza and Theo Kgosinkwe.

