MaMkhize and Andile show Zola 7 some love

Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, popularly known as MaMkhize, and Andile Mpisane reached out to musician and TV presenter Zola 7, real name Bonginkosi Dlamini, when they visited him at his home this week.

This after reports that Zola 7 was in need of help, the rumours the musician had been denying since news about his health started circulating. Zola even told his fans that he does not need any financial assistance.

However, this week he shared his banking details on social media platforms and said he would appreciate the help.

Then the mom-and-son duo surprised him when they rocked up on his door step.

MaMkhize shared on social media that she was grateful for her sister who reminded her of their mother’s teachings (to always lend a hand to those in need).

MaMkhize wrote: “Zola is an unsung hero who has been a catalyst for change in our society for many years. Let’s not turn a blind eye.”

She encouraged others to offer help and show love and support to the struggling musician. Zola can also be seen in one of MaMkhize’s expensive cars enjoying the moment.

