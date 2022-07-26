Marikana- ‘The Musical’ marks returns after four year hiatus

August marks the ten-year anniversary of the Marikana Massacre where 34 protesting mineworkers were killed by police.

To commemorate the event, the critically acclaimed Marikana-The Musical theatre production will return on stage from 2 to 28 August at the South African State Theatre (SAST).

On 16 August 2012, police opened fire on a crowd of protesting mineworkers who were demanding a wage increase from the Lonmin platinum mine in Marikana, killing 34 mineworkers. The event was described as the biggest incident of police brutality since the advent of democracy and it revived memories of the brutality suffered under Apartheid security police.

After a four years stage hiatus, the Best Musical Naledi Theatre Award-winner will reassemble performers such as Meshack Mavuso-Magabane, Aubrey Poo, Siyasanga Papu, Emma Mmekwa and Mpho Matome who lead a 40 member cast.

The 13-piece band will unleash a blow-by-blow account of the events that led to the loss of lives at the hands of the police and the miners during the period of the massacre.

Written and directed by playwright and director Aubrey Sekhabi, Marikana-The Musical is an adaptation of the book We Are Going to Kill Each Other Today: The Marikana Story written by South African writers Thanduxolo Jika, Felix Dlangamandla, Lucas Ledwaba, Sebabatso Mosamo, Athandwa Saba and Leon Sadiki.

The story looks at the lives of mineworkers and their families, as well as the events leading up to the massacre. It goes back to the villages and townships where they came from and give faces and names to the fallen brothers, sons, fathers, and uncles

It was last seen on stage in 2017 at the SAST. After its stage premiere in 2014, the explosive musical garnered respect from audiences and critics alike and won six Naledi Awards out of eighteen nominations the following year.

It won awards including Best Production of a Musical, Best Director (Aubrey Sekhabi), Best Performance in a Musical: Female (Emma Mmekwa), Best Set Design (Wilhelm Disbergen), Best Musical Score (Mckenzie Matome, Zakele Mabena and Aubrey Sekhabi), Best original and Choreography (Thabo Rapoo).

