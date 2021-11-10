Mfana Ka Gogo makes DJ Zinhle weep

Johannesburg- The new kid on the block Mfana ka Gogo has gone as far as making DJ Zinhle weep.

Mfana Ka Gogo is a 17 year-old amapiano vocalist who comes all the way from Durban.

DJ Zinhle was left in tears after she saw a video of Mfana ka Gogo’s new song titled Jabula.

Zinhle took to social media and reposted the video of the song.

“I’m glad that you guys already know that I cry a lot because this video of @RealMfanaKaGogo made me weep,” she wrote.

I’m glad that you guys already know that I cry a lot because this video of @RealMfanaKaGogo made me weep. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FahFANHDJJ — #Indlovu #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) November 9, 2021

Mfana Ka Gogo replied to DJ Zinhle’s tweet and expressed his gratitude for her recongnizing his music.

“Ngyabonga kakhulu sesteri…izimo esibhekana nazo kumele sikhulume ngazo.”he replied.

😢ngyabonga kakhulu sesteri…🙏🙏🙏 izimo esibhekana nazo kumele sikhulume ngazo — #MfanaKahGogo (@RealMfanaKaGogo) November 9, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma