Mthunzi Ndimande on that Baningi single and his 2022 plans

Johannesburg- Mthunzi Ndimande(28) an Afro Pop artist who is well known for his hit album Selimathunzi, recently released a single titled Baningi featuring Mlindo The Vocalist.

The Hammersdale born musician has superb vocals and is praised for his outstanding sounds. Mthunzi is not only a singer but is also a brilliant songwriter, producer, and self-taught instrumentalist.

Mthunzi’s great passion for music started at a tender age and his mother would ask him to sing in front of his peers. Fast forward to today he acknowledges that his mother discovered his musical talent and significantly contributed to his outcome.

Speaking to Sunday World Mthunzi let us in on his plans for 2022 and told us more on his newest single Baningi.

“In the African culture witchcraft is associated with using muti on other people so they don’t succeed in whatever they do, but little do we know that witchcraft is also having negative thoughts about someone and not wishing them well.”

“When I came up with Baningi I was taking it back to the African culture but it’s basically about the daily struggles that we go through as people, of others not wishing us well in whatever we do. If you carefully watch the music video you will see the message that I tried to portray through the visuals,” he said.

When asked why he decided to feature Mlindo The Vocalist on his single he shared that he did not have a clue that he would be featured.

“I was told that Mlindo had listened to the song, what I had done with it and he loved it, Next thing he also added what he wanted to add and we cooked something good and meaningful.”

Mthunzi has also been venturing in the hip and happening music genre amapiano, and he has been doing some collaborations with the likes of De Mthuda and Mdoovar just to name a few.

“As an artist, you need to be able to gel into any genre after, all music is music. But I am not going to stop making the type of sound that everyone knows me for, I just had to get on with the trend and challenge myself as an artist.”

“I am currently working on an album that should be released around June/July this year, so I don’t have specific names of people I collaborated with. 60% of the album is done from my side but I just need to polish it up and get suitable features I want to work with.”

The Ngibambe la hitmaker shared that his new album is not far away from his first Album titled Selimathunzi but it’s mixed.

“The new album is more of my old sound because I don’t want to confuse my fans but there is also a bit of new sound so people can expect some surprises here and there,” he concluded.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author