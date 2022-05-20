Nakhane to wow music lovers at ‘I AM ALIVE’ music concert

South African singer, songwriter, and novelist Nakhane Mahlakahlaka, better known as Nakhane, will be reunited with fellow countrymen and music lovers at the I AM ALIVE concert at the Bassline Fest on Saturday.

The UK-based award-winning artist, who will perform at Constitution Hill after the festival, was forced to take a break because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nakhane, who starred in the movie Inxeba in 2017, shared the excitement about coming to Johannesburg. “Can’t wait to sing and dance with you, Joburg. See you on Saturday,” wrote Nakhane Toure.

Event promoter Paige Holmes said the festival day would be filled with music and celebration of humanity.

“We will celebrate resilience and over all incredible creativity and talent that our beautiful African continent births. The line-up of award-winning artists reflects the inclusivity, diversity, and tolerance that the City of Jozi inhabits.”

Joining Nakhane on stage will be Bongeziwe Mabandla, Sun El Musician, as well as Reunionese singer and songwriter Aurus.

