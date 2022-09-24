Netflix’s dating series ‘The Ultimatum’ to test relationships

Streaming service Netflix has announced that the reality TV series The Ultimatum South Africa is in its development stages.

The series shines the light on couples who are at crossroads in their relationships and have to choose between committing to marriage or moving on. It follows the couples’ journeys through different life-changing phases that may result in broken hearts, engagement, or being single.

Relationships are tested as each partner has to choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples also featured in the series. This will give them an idea of a different future than what they anticipated.

The American version of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On was released earlier this year, with its first season spending four weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 English TV list.

The reality series is set to launch on Netflix in 2023.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author