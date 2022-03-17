Review: M-Net’s ‘Recipes for Love and Murder’ filled with suspence

It is highly unlikely that a woman who loves cooking and has a pet chicken as her closest companion can investigate and solve a complicated murder case. Plus, she has zero-detective experience.

In M-Net’s new suspense-filled drama series Recipes for Love and Murder, based on Sally Andrew’s acclaimed novel of the same title, Maria Purvis, played excellently by Maria Doyle Kennedy, explores ways to attempt to solve mysterious murders.

Sunday World was privy to the first of 10 episodes during a screening at Montague Gardens, Cape Town last Thursday.

Right from the start, you can already pick up the mystery. But it’s not all doom and gloom as the drama series offers a fair share of humour.

Shot in the dry Karoo in the Northern Cape, as well as in Scotland, Purvis does what anyone would do to keep a job.

She comes up with a new identity as Tannie Maria, a friendly newspaper advice aunty in the rather backward town, where drama lurks behind closed doors. She has to compete with an ambitious investigative journalist in solving a murder.

Heavyweight co-star Tony Kgoroge, who plays Karl Meyer, is a detective running from his traumatic past. Meyer soon discovers that this small dorpie has some dark skeletons.

The drama definitely goes beyond expectations, judging by the first episode. Newcomer investigative journalist Jesse, played by Kylie Fisher, is also impressive in her role.

The drama series will take over the prime-time slot at 8pm on Sundays.

