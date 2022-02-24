Sama and Sony bow heads for departed Riky Rick

The South African Music Awards (Sama) and Sony Music Africa on Thursday paid tribute to Riky Rick.

Riky Rick, 34, was found dead in his estate home north of Johannesburg on Wednesday morning. He allegedly died by suicide following his battle with severe depression.

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) has sent its condolences to his family, friends and fans, acknowledging the rapper’s sterling track record at the Sama.

The married father of two won in the Best Collaboration category for iMali Eningi by Big Zulu at Sama27 in 2021. He was also a multiple nominee for Male Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Best Rap Album, and Best Music Video at Sama22.

The rapper also earned a Sama nomination for Best Hip Hop Album at Sama24, and was a presenter and performer on the Sama stages over the years.

“He leaves behind a legacy of music with hits like Amantombazane, Boss Zonke, and Sidlukotini,” said RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi.

“The loss of Riky Rick cuts deep. He was a shining light in the hip-hop community and a much-loved star of South African music. A consummate performer, humble, kind, and respectful is how we will remember him.

“He leaves behind a blueprint for a critically acclaimed and popular musician, a businessman, and a fashionable brand. We are saddened that he is no more and wish peace and comfort for his family, friends, and fans. May his soul rest in peace.”

Sean Watson, managing director for Sony Music Africa, said Riky Rick was a symbol of commitment to his craft, a dedicated student of his art, and an encouraging beacon of support to his peers and successors.

“He was a caring creative who gave everything he had to make a difference to the world that he lived in,” said Watson.

“The space that Riky leaves will forever echo with his energy and his work will occupy an indelible moment of mastery in the history of this country’s hip-hop movement. We salute Riky and offer our thoughts and prayers to those he leaves behind.”

