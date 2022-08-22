SATMA honours South African heroes and heroines

The South African Traditional Music Achievements Awards (SATMA Awards) in partnership with Freedom Park has honoured retired former SABC News anchor Noxolo Grootboom, struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, professor Pitika Ntuli, and June 16 1976 youngest victim Hector Pieterson’s sister Antoinette Sithole.

The honorary ceremony, held in Freedom Park in Pretoria on Saturday, was well-attended by government officials, members of the royal houses, and many prestige delegates.

Guests enjoyed performances from singer and songwriter Zama Jobe, Abigail Kubeka, Fiesta Black, Sibusiso Mbangeni, and Khavisa.

Kubeka reminded the guests to not forget the sacrifices that won freedom, and urged the gathering to always believe in themselves as South Africans.

“Just like in the past, we have achieved success as a nation despite all the current problems we face as a country. Indeed, we can do it again and achieve more, as long as we are united,” said Kubeka.

