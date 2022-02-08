Sis Tamara the new Head of House in Big Brother Mzansi

Johannesburg- Big Brother Mzansi is well underway after the first eviction show of the season saw two Housemates say goodbye to Biggie and their stake at winning R2-millon rand.

Emotions ran high as the Housemates entered the third Head of House competition with all members ready to, “fight a python to win Head of House” if the challenge required it.

This week’s challenge came in two phases, where the quickest of wits and feet would see the Housemate be crowned Head of House, which comes with the immunity from this week’s eviction and the power to nominate who will stand in this week’s Live Eviction show.

The Housemates entered the games without Biggie’s say so which put the contestants’ wagers in danger before they had even started.

The Housemates participated in three rounds of “pin the name on the board”, which saw them being given 30 seconds to fish through a bowl full of animal names to find the correct name of the animal seen on the screen.

They would then run from the desk to the board allocated to the Housemate to pin the correct name in the nick of time. The fourth and final round saw Sis Tamara, Acacia, and Yoli vying for the coveted title of Head of House which comes with all the privileges.

With their strategic eye and a lot of luck, Sis Tamara was crowned Head of House, with Yoli coming in second and getting Deputy Head of House.

Drama ensues as once again, the Head of House and Deputy Head of House were both requested to nominate not two, but four Housemates to be evicted in this week’s Live Eviction show. Both Yoli and Sis Tamara were taken aback by the request which left Yoli in tears and Sis Tamara distressed.

Yoli strategically nominated Themba, Acacia, Nthabi, and Tulz, who was later replaced vetoed out by Sis Tamara and replaced with Vyno. Added to the Nominees this week were Naledi, Zeno and Mpho.

With 17 people left to fight it out for the R2-million grand prize, there is a lot to gain and a lot to lose as the Housemates enter week 3 of Big Brother Mzansi.

Also Read: Evicted Big Brother duo Dinkybliss and Mvelo share their future plans

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author