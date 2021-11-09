Somizi gushes over Kelly Khumalo’s loyalty

Johannesburg – Somizi Mhlongo has recently expressed his gratitude towards Kelly Khumalo’s loyalty as a friend.

This comes after Somizi was snubbed by Zimbabwe for a gig he was supposed to attend.

Somizi took to social media to gush over Kelly and her loyalty towards their friendship after Kelly declined a gig in Zimbabwe, she was meant to attend.

“Hayi shem wena Miss LOYAL,I know how sensitive ur when it comes to loyalty….and u have proven so many times what the word means” Me and u have been there for each other in situations the world doesn’t know about…”

“Recently u have been tested not once but twice and still, u rose for the occasion….and this time even if u took the offers i wasn’t gonna be offended but still, u didn’t….being replaced by u wud be an honor to me and wud show that I need big shoes to replace me….but u didn’t coz yo loyalty wud not allow u”

“Kelly Khumalo …..ngiyavuma….I love u…..and I hope u will never ever doubt that i’d also do the same for u,” he gushed.

