Splendid to teach artists importance of insurance, funeral cover

Zama Phakathi-Rambau, founder and CEO of Splendid Cover, has roped in several partners to educate artists about medical insurance and funeral cover plans.

“It has been a difficult period in which the industry had to deal with a crippling global pandemic, but we have come this far,” said Phakathi-Rambau.

“It is through the collaborations of business and the arts fraternity that life became bearable in difficult times and brought the nation together.”

The announcement was made during the launch of the Splendid Cover’s expansion into the healthcare and funeral cover business in Bryanston on Tuesday.

Partners to the initiative include Percy Ingle from Ingle Entertainment, founder of Self Leadership Academy Gugu Maqetuka, and MEC for finance and e-government in Gauteng, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Introducing the new and affordable medical insurance and funeral cover, media personality Alex Mthiyane said it will cater to people from all walks of life including those in the entertainment industry.

Ingle said in most cases the musicians and those in the entertainment industry have little knowledge about funeral covers and insurance plans, making it crucial to educate them to avoid instances of artists dying poor and leaving families with a huge burden to bury them.

“It is unfortunate that these day, most artists have chosen to become independent. They are no longer under record labels and they mostly do everything by themselves, but they don’t think about the future,” said Ingle.

It was also announced that the medical and funeral plans will cover mental health, not limited but specifically to sustainable small and medium enterprise and the artists who are in need of mental health assistance.

Maqetuka highlighted the importance of mental health in the entertainment space and how the partnership will assist to make sure that the artists get help in that regard.

Global president of Circle of Global Business in Women, Sindi Mzamo, said: “It’s about time that we take artists on these programmes so they understand that they are also running a business of entertaining people.”

Nkomo-Ralehoko, who was also part of the panel, mentioned the importance of collaborations, including insurance companies coming on board and help those they have insured.

The wellness breakfast programme was attended by moderators and panelists including Wayne Moosa, the managing director for Get Savvi Health, and former Miss SA Teen Nomthi Vithi.

