TikTok star nominated against big names for E! People’s choice award

Johannesburg- TikTok star Witney Ramabulana has been nominated amongst big names such as Boity Thulo, Lasizwe Dambuza, and Mihlali Ndamase, for an E! People’s Choice award.

The nominees for the E! People’s Choice awards were announced virtually by Roxy Burger.

The four South African stars are nominated for the African Social Star of 2021 award.

Witney took to social media to share her gratitude for being one of the nominees, she also thanked her followers for following her on TikTok since 2019.

@witney8 I love you guys voting link is on my bio 😭😭😭 ♬ original sound – witney

Also taken to her social media to share the good news was media personality and rapper Boity Thulo.

“Be still my heart! Fam, I have been nominated for the E! People’s Choice Award in the #AfricanSocialStar category! This is definitely a “vision board coming to life” moment! Please help me bring it home by VOTING! Your love and support mean the world to me,” she wrote.

“God did it AGAIN! Your girl has been nominated for the African Social Star award by @eonline,” Mihlali wrote.

God did it AGAIN! Your girl has been nominated for the African Social Star award by @eonline ✨🤩🤌🏽 Use the link below to vote for me, let’s take this one home loves! 🎉 #AfricanSocialStar #PCAs #EOnline https://t.co/QyTIVJOh0a pic.twitter.com/oTLekPYnUr — Mihlali Ndamase 🤍 (@mihlalii_n) October 27, 2021

YouTube sensation Lasizwe Dambuza is also one of the nominees for the African Social Star 2021 award.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma