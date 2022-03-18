E-edition
Celebrity News

Tino Chinyani ‘wedding’ merely a publicity stunt

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Tino Chinyani Instagram

Model Tinotenda “Tino” Chinyani has caused quite a stir after he posted pictures of himself at what appeared to be his wedding.

But the beautiful “bride” by his side, Sadia Sallie, has come out to explain that the wedding was a publicity stunt, adding that Tino is a clout chaser.

On Thursday it was speculated that Tino, the ex of Siphiwe Ngema, had tied the knot after close friends posted pictures of what looked like a wedding celebration.

Tino and Ngema broke up in September 2021, after only six months of bliss. In their break-up post, the couple had written: “Here’s to friendship and dope ass co-parenting.”

Ngema’s friends later called him out for breaking her heart after the couple had just celebrated the birth of their son.

While Sadia took to social media to clear the air that she did not tie the knot, Tino refused to comment when contacted by Sunday World.

Sadia stated that she did agree to the publicity stunt, saying it was only a bridal shoot. “I don’t care about clout, I am big on consent, I don’t agree to this publicity stunt. I was in the dark that any of this would happen,” she wrote.

 

 

