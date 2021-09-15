REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Tshepi Vundla apologises to fans for past social media posts and recent comments

By Nompilo Zulu
Instagram photo: Tshepi Vundla

Johannesburg- Social media influencer Tshepi Vundla was dragged on Twitter following financial independence comments.

The clip of the conversation went viral on Twitter.

Tshepi set herself on fire in the latest On The Table episode hosted by: Tshepi Mabs, Noluthando Nkwali and DJ Black Velvet.

“You know what I can’t stand about girls on social media? Sbwl (craving) baecation, sbwl iPhone12 … One, where are your parents? Two, can’t you buy it for yourself but you’re expecting men to do these things for you,” she said.

She recently posted a statement apologising. “I would like to apologise for my past posts on Social Media. They were mean and demeaning, there is no excuse for them”.

Tshepi added that she blames this on her choice of words. “I will do better and will be better”, she concluded.

Although she has apologised for her “past posts” saying she has learned from her mistakes, other tweeps continue to crucify her.

Furthermore, another Tweep has taken upon himself to deploy the influencer as “Ambassador & High Commissioner of our esteemed organisation, Stingy Man Association”

Watch Vundla making the comments she apologised for below: 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Popular Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.