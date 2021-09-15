Tshepi Vundla apologises to fans for past social media posts and recent comments

Johannesburg- Social media influencer Tshepi Vundla was dragged on Twitter following financial independence comments.

The clip of the conversation went viral on Twitter.

Tshepi set herself on fire in the latest On The Table episode hosted by: Tshepi Mabs, Noluthando Nkwali and DJ Black Velvet.

“You know what I can’t stand about girls on social media? Sbwl (craving) baecation, sbwl iPhone12 … One, where are your parents? Two, can’t you buy it for yourself but you’re expecting men to do these things for you,” she said.

She recently posted a statement apologising. “I would like to apologise for my past posts on Social Media. They were mean and demeaning, there is no excuse for them”.

Tshepi added that she blames this on her choice of words. “I will do better and will be better”, she concluded.

Although she has apologised for her “past posts” saying she has learned from her mistakes, other tweeps continue to crucify her.

She’s always been problematic.honestly you cannot address such a sensitive issue like this. No one asks for odour. Phof we are the problem, we allow people like #Tshepi to have a plate-form and trigger us with their vile nature. She needs to learn to exist without judging others pic.twitter.com/AzRFCYhPTg — Zizo Vokwana (@ZVokwana) September 13, 2021

Furthermore, another Tweep has taken upon himself to deploy the influencer as “Ambassador & High Commissioner of our esteemed organisation, Stingy Man Association”

One of our own..#Tshepi Ambassador & High Commissioner of our esteemed organisation, Stingy Man Association pic.twitter.com/62lVVc3tKr — ThulaMaMa. (@ThulaMamaa) September 13, 2021

Watch Vundla making the comments she apologised for below:

This video got ladies up in arms when in fact it's 100% truth, when ladies put SBWL on their tweets, statuses, stories they know exactly what they are alluding to, if they could they would go get it themselves and stop SBWL'ing on the TL #Tshepi https://t.co/hziZ4r4S1P — Nkululeko Tjelake (@SirNtzee) September 13, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu