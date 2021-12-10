REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Tweeps react to Babes Wodumo’s video as she insults her mother in-law

By Coceka Magubeni
babes

Johannesburg- A trending video of Gqom Queen and dancer Babes Wodumo has tweeps shattered as they believe it is ruining things for her career and future.

In a live video on Instagram last night, Babes Wodumo, was heard insulting her mother-in-law, Mampintsha’s mother.

The Wololo hitmaker alleged that her mother-in-law gave birth to Mampintsha and left him after 3 days on the trending video.

“I do not want my child to take that woman’s character,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo)

Tweeps shared their frustrations about Babes Wodumo:

Watch a video of Mampintsha’s mother saying Babes Wodumo cannot rule her:

 

