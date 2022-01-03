Twitter reacts to Somizi’s deleted nude picture

Johannesburg- Nobody really knows whether Somizi posted the now deleted nude picture by mistake or on purpose.

Somizi recently posted a nude picture of himself on Instagram.

Seconds later Somizi removed the picture but tweeps have managed to save the provocative picture and have reacted to the snap.

This is not the first time Somizi has posted a nude picture, but this time he chose to delete the picture.

Take a look at some Tweeps had to say about the picture below:

The dignity in Somizi's Ass 😭😭😭 You can see umdidi we early 70s umnyama Tsuuuu You can see that ass is been through Apartheid and Sarafina Yaz abo Mohale are very brave Jehova 😭 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) January 2, 2022

Is Somizi drunk? He posted and deleted this within seconds😭🙉 pic.twitter.com/kaoQsJpkQo — Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) January 2, 2022

I can't believe Mohale spent two whole year staring at that Ass everyday.. Haybo waze wanesthunzi umdidi K Somizi angifuni ungasho😭 That Mohale kid is so brave Haybo 😭😭😭😭 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) January 2, 2022

I think that post was dropped by mistake , Somizi thought he was sending it on telegram to Mohale just to spite him then booom Instagram. The worst part is he tagged the photographer. — Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) January 2, 2022

Somizi just had to show his ass because Unathi was trending for her body, die maan ga nyake go phalwa pic.twitter.com/7AymwUEtJl — TDzyl (@t_dzyl) January 3, 2022

I don’t think Somizi noticed the shadow😭 — 𝗢𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝘄𝗮𝘀𝗲 🔥🚀 (@unclescrooch) January 3, 2022

Somizi the lawd of fisting pic.twitter.com/pZI28b5nD4 — Karabo (@karabeast24) January 2, 2022

