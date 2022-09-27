Zakes Bantwini and Nomfundo Moh get nod for AFRIMA

South Africa’s maverick, Costa Titch, is topping the nominations list for the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Costa Titch received six nominations for his 2021 smash hit Big Flex in the categories of Song of the Year, Breakout Artist of the Year, Best African Collaboration, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro, and Best Artiste Duo or Group in Use of African Dance/Choreography.

Other artists include Nigerian singer Burna Boy with four nominations in Best Male Artist in Western Africa, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Artist of the Year.

Fireboy has been nominated for Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Song of the Year, Producer of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best African Collaboration.

South Africa’s Zakes Bantwini also got the green light for Best Male Artist in Southern Africa, Best African DJ, Artist of the Year, and Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in African Electro.

Newcomer Nomfundo Moh received the nod for Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa, Album of the Year, Breakout Artiste of the Year, and Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in African RnB/Soul.

Entries opened on Sunday and will officially close at 12am (CAT) on December 10 before the AFRIMA main awards ceremony. The official awards will be held from December 8-11.

A special announcement will be made on the host country and location for the awards on September 28. It will be a four-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour aimed at celebrating Africa.

