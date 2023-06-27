Enyobeni tavern victims remembered a year after tragic deaths

It has been a year since the deaths of 21 teenagers at the Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London and the parents are still waiting for justice to be served.

In remembrance of the deceased, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board held a 21 kilometre fundraising race at the weekend. Families and friends of the deceased also hosted a commemorative event on Monday.

Khululekile Ncandana, a parent to one of the deceased teenagers, said the day brought back painful memories especially because the families are still yearning for justice to be served.

“I would like for my son to be remembered as a cheerful child, a child who was looking forward to life and the future. He understood the importance of education, especially in the country,” said Ncandana.

“We are hoping that the state makes an example of the Ndevu family [tavern owners] for selling alcohol to children.”

Meanwhile, the Buffalo City metro found about 700 underaged pupils intoxicated at the East London beachfront. The pupils had converged for a “pens down” celebration at the weekend.

According to metro officials, the pupils were from different schools across the province.

Out of the 700, 15 were taken home by law-enforcement officers while five others were taken to hospital due to incidents related to excessive drinking.

Samkelo Ngwenya, spokesperson for the metro, expressed the metro’s disappointment and issued a warning to parents.

