The release of millions of pages of investigative documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act has added to the growing list of powerful figures with ties to the disgraced American financier.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) unveiled over 3 million pages of documents, 180, 000 images and 2, 000 videos, shedding new light on the relationships between Jeffrey Epstein and prominent figures. These include former US President Bill Clinton, current President Donald Trump, former UK Ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and also Bill Gates.

Exposing Western elite privilege

Nearly three decades have passed since Epstein was first accused of sexual offences. Yet aside from him and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, no other members of the American elite have faced prosecution.

The newly released documents not only deepen the scandal. They also raise concerns about how the US government handles such investigations.

Many of the files are heavily blacked out, ostensibly to protect the identities of Epstein’s victims. However, these text redactions have sparked public outcry. Critics are questioning whether they were applied appropriately.

Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin expressed concern that many redactions seemed unnecessary, noting that the names of prominent individuals, like Les Wexner, founder of Victoria’s Secret and a known associate of Epstein, were inexplicably removed.

So far, many individuals named in the documents have denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. While the files may not reveal a grand criminal conspiracy, political historian Matthew Dallek of George Washington University told The Guardian that they confirm widespread suspicions that elites “get special treatment, that they’re shielded from the rules that are supposed to apply to everyone equally”.

Zhang Tengjun, deputy director of the Department for American Studies at the China Institute of International Studies, emphasised that Epstein’s sex trafficking operation was not merely the isolated act of one man. He said it was but a symptom of a systemic “elite privilege apparatus”.

The erosion of US judicial credibility

The impact of the Epstein files has been felt not only in the US but also in Europe. In the aftermath of revelations, several European political figures have faced investigation or forced to resign. Former French Culture Minister Jack Lang, who was named over 600 times in the files, stepped down from his post as president of the Arab World Institute.

In stark contrast, American dignitaries have only suffered reputational damage. This with no meaningful legal action taken, while some victims are left with no protection.

Raskin pointed out that the DOJ’s failure to redact victims names represents a serious breach of privacy. He described it as either gross incompetence or negligence on the part of authorities.

Adding to the controversy, the department missed its 30-day deadline for releasing these files. It submitted them six weeks later. Besides, the DOJ also stated it would not bring any new charges based on the documents.

A call for accountability

US Democratic Representative Ro Khanna on Tuesday called for democratic accountability and one system of justice in the US. This was after viewing the documents in full, where he said he saw the names of six powerful men.

Khanna questioned why the FBI had initially redacted those names. He said the investigators need to be able to question all those named in order to get answers.

A recent YouGov survey showed that 52% of Americans believe Trump is covering up Epstein’s crimes. And a staggering 85% of respondents agree that powerful elites helped Epstein exploit young girls and shielded him from justice. And that they should now face investigation.

Tengjun summed up the situation. He stated that in a nation that prides itself on “equality before the law”, the promise often crumbles under the weight of class disparity.

“Transparency” has become a tool for information control. And “accountability” has been reduced to political theatre. When concentrated wealth can purchase legal immunity and manipulate the truth, Western democracy has devolved into an oligarchy serving the one percent, Tengjun said.

