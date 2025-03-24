Escalating Sudan civil war results in Germany closing embassy

Germany is temporarily closing its embassy in South Sudan as a result of the worsening conflict in the east African country.

“After years of fragile peace, South Sudan is once again on the brink of civil war,” said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on the social media platform Bluesky.

Baerbock said the German government’s crisis management team decided to close the embassy in the capital Juba due to the worsening situation.

“The safety of our colleagues is our top priority,” she added.

South Sudan secured its independence from Sudan in 2011 but soon fell into a brutal civil war.

In 2020, President Salva Kiir and his opponent Vice-President Riek Machar formed a joint transitional government, but the deal is now in danger of failing.

A militia containing members of the Nuer ethnic group, to which Machar belongs, has been fighting government soldiers for weeks near the border to Ethiopia.

Dozens of people killed

Government forces have bombed civilian targets, while UN helicopters were shot at during a rescue mission.

Dozens of people have been killed in the fighting, with the military accusing Machar’s party of fuelling the conflict, while the vice-president accused Kiir of attacking his supporters.

Although the fighting is taking place more than 1 300 kilometres away from the capital, the violence could spread to other parts of the country.

Parties in neighbouring Sudan are also threatening to get involved.

“President Kiir and Vice-President Machar are plunging the country into a spiral of violence,” said Baerbock.

“They have a responsibility to stop the senseless violence and finally implement the peace agreement.”

In recent days, diplomats from the EU, the US, and other Western countries have offered to mediate between Kiir and Machar. – dpa

