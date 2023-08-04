Eskom blames ongoing taxi strike for attack on its vehicle

An Eskom vehicle was petrol-bombed in Khayelitsha, Cape Town early on Friday, the state-owned power utility has said.

In a statement, Eskom said the driver was off-duty when he came under attack.

“The incident is related to the ongoing taxi strike and Eskom security is currently investigating the matter,” said the utility.

“Unfortunately, various incidents are being reported across the Cape Peninsula that delay Eskom from responding rapidly to faults.”

As a result, Eskom has suspended services in volatile areas including Khayelitsha, Delft, Belhar, Du Noon, Philippi and Fisantekraal.

“Eskom will exercise extreme caution when delivering to other Eskom supply areas. We urge customers to remain patient and follow the channels made to log a fault.”

The utility also urged customers to make use of the Alfred Chatbot on the Eskom website to log a fault or download the MyEskom App.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department plans to meet with the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) and officials from the City of Cape Town to find a solution to the taxi strike.

This is according to Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, who was speaking on the sidelines of the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Chikunga’s remarks came after Santaco members blockaded major highways and intimidated other motorists following the suspension of taxi services.

The suspension of services is due to a dispute between the taxi association and the City of Cape Town on various issues including the impounding of taxis.

“We have requested [a meeting with] the MEC for transport [in Western Cape] because we believe the department should lead and not the police,” said Chikunga.

“This is a matter that requires the department nationally and provincially sitting together with the metro.

“We have invited the national leadership of Santaco and their provincial and local leadership, so that we hear what the issues are and find solutions to those problems.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.