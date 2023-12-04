Eskom confirms existence of multimillion-rands design tender

Cash-strapped state-owned power utility Eskom has confirmed that it has issued a tender for the design of a new company logo.

This after valiant news anchor JJ Tabane sent a letter of demand asking Eskom to cancel the contract, which is also for the development of a corporate identity or brand design.

“We acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 29 November 2023, the contents of which have been noted,” said Eskom acting group chief executive Calib Cassim in a letter dated December 3.

“We are not in a position to respond to the issues related to the tender or the demand made at this stage.

“We will engage with relevant internal stakeholders and a response will be provided in due course. All of Eskom’s rights are reserved.”

In the subject line of Eskom’s letter, Cassim confirms the existence of the tender, saying it was number MWP 2070CX-R.

Letter of demand

Sunday World reported at the weekend that Tabane, who presents the popular Truth To Power on eNCA, is challenging the power entity.

In a letter of demand written by Mabuza Attorneys, Tabane says it defies logic that Eskom wants to spend R15-million to design a logo when its financial books are in shambles.

“We act on behalf of professor Onkgopotse JJ Tabane who is a well-known academic and media personality,” reads a letter from Mabuza Attorneys.

“Professor Tabane has instructed us to address this urgent letter to Eskom to halt what appears to be fruitless and wasteful expenditure in the face of serious financial and other challenges that are currently facing Eskom and the country.

“We are instructed that Eskom has issued a multimillion-rands tender inviting interested parties to submit bids for the design of a new company logo and development of a corporate identity or brand design for each of the three newly unbundled independent subsidiary companies – generation, transmission and distribution.

“The tender is currently budgeted at R15-million.”

