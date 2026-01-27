Eskom contractor jailed for 20 years for R22m damage to electricity infrastructure

An Eskom contractor linked to the deliberate destruction of electricity infrastructure in Mpumalanga more than three years ago has been sentenced to an effective 20-year prison term, after a court found that the damage was not accidental but intentional.

Simeon Majaonke Shongwe, 46, was sentenced in the Ermelo District Court on Monday afternoon after being convicted of tampering with essential infrastructure, a charge that courts have increasingly treated as a serious threat to national stability, economic activity, and public safety.

According to the Hawks, the crime occurred at the Eskom Camden Power Station in Ermelo on November 10, 2022. This was a period when the country was already grappling with severe load shedding and heightened concerns over sabotage at key power stations.

Act was deliberate

“Shongwe was arrested five days after he intentionally caused damages valued at R22, 726 180.00 at the Eskom Camden power station in Ermelo on 10 November 2022,” said provincial Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi.

The scale of the damage, more than R22-million, underscores why courts have begun imposing harsh sentences for infrastructure sabotage.

Essential installations such as power stations are critical nodes in the national grid. And any deliberate interference can trigger cascading failures. It can cause prolonged outages and costly emergency repairs that are ultimately borne by the public.

Nkosi said that following Shongwe’s arrest, the matter was escalated for specialised investigation.

“Following Shongwe’s arrest, his case was handed over to the Hawks’ Secunda-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation for further handling,” he said.

Forensic evidence, witness testimony

Investigators relied on forensic evidence, witness testimony, and crime scene analysis. They were able to use all that to build what prosecutors described as a compelling case.

“Information received from witnesses and crime scenes proved a strong case presented before court. Shongwe made several court appearances in court. He was released on bail whilst investigation continued,” Nkosi added.

After his conviction, the court sentenced Shongwe to 20 years’ imprisonment for tampering with essential infrastructure. He got an additional 15 years for theft. The magistrate ruled that the sentences would run concurrently. Meaning Shongwe will serve an effective 20-year term.

The sentence was welcomed by senior leadership within the Hawks. They have repeatedly warned that sabotage of energy infrastructure is no longer treated as routine criminality. It is an attack on the country’s economic lifelines.

Strong message to would-be criminals

Hawks provincial head Major-General Nico Gerber described the ruling as a clear message to those criminals.

“Tampering with essential infrastructure has been a national problem. And it has a negative impact on service delivery to members of the public. Eskom has been plagued by the sabotage. And this conviction and sentence must serve as a strong warning to those implicated in such despicable acts,” Gerber said.

“We really welcome the sentence and appreciate the excellent work by the investigation team and prosecution.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content