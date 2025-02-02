Eskom debt relief to power up Mogale City’s plans for the future

The National Treasury is due to issue a final decision on the request by Mogale City to have part of the municipality’s over R260-million historical debt to national power utility Eskom written off, and Mayor Lucky Sele says he is confident that his administration has ticked all the necessary compliance boxes.

Sele anticipates that a positive outcome to scrap up to R70-million of the Eskom debt would be a cherry on top of his office term as he marks his first 100 days in office this coming week – over and above the unqualified audit opinion the municipality obtained in the 2023/24 financial year.

The R70-million is approximately one-third of the outstanding payments, and for the provision to be granted, the municipality must be up to date with its current account balance, Sele told Sunday World in an interview.

