Eskom escalates blackouts to stage four until Friday morning

Eskom will implement stage-four rolling power cuts from 4pm on Thursday to 5am on Friday, the power utility said in a statement earlier in the day.

“Thereafter stage-three loadshedding will be implemented until Sunday morning. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes,” it said.

“The further delays in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Camden, Kendal, Kriel, Matla and two units at Majuba power station have contributed to the capacity constraints.

“We currently have 6 014MW on planned maintenance while another 17 278MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays in returning generators to service.

“Loadshedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.”

The cash-strapped state-owned entity also urged power consumers to use electricity sparingly and further called for patience and tolerance.

On Wednesday, Eskom ramped up countrywide rolling blackouts from stage two to stage three, stating that the shedding of power was as a result of delays in returning seven generating units to service.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author