Eskom extends grace period for free riders to December

Eskom has on Wednesday announced the progress it has made in upgrading its 6.91 million prepaid meters to the new Key Revision Number (KRN2) system.

However, a data-cleaning exercise during the process uncovered an additional 341,000 customers. This brings the total customer base to 7.25 million.

While 5.5 million meters have been successfully updated, approximately 1.7 million customers remain non-compliant. This prompted Eskom to extend the deadline for zero buyers to December 13.

Original November deadline

By the original deadline of November 24, Eskom had transitioned 5.5 million customers. These include those who had not purchased electricity in over six months. But the state-owned company came forward to regularise their accounts.

Despite these gains, the utility acknowledged that some challenges remain. Particularly with customers facing technical difficulties or unresolved issues.

Monde Bala, Eskom’s Group Executive for Distribution, highlighted the scale of the operation.

“In the past 10 days, we saw zero buyers coming forward in huge numbers wanting to buy electricity and do the right thing. We will continue to treat these users with dignity and respect. This… as we resolve these issues for all of them who did the right thing,” he said.

New deadline to help clients avoid consequences

For zero buyers and other customers experiencing issues, the new deadline offers a crucial opportunity. This will help them to avoid disconnection.

Zero buyers who bought tokens before the original deadline but failed to load them can visit Eskom centres. There, they can present their receipts to resolve the problem.

Customers who did not attempt to buy tokens by November 24 must act before December 13. This will help them to avoid audits, fines, or meter replacement costs.

Dan Marokane, Eskom’s Group Chief Executive, stressed the importance of compliance for the utility’s sustainability.

“The result of this technology changeover has brought Eskom around 400,000 previous zero buyers. They have… become new paying customers, and provided us with a wealth of data. This will help to bring further zero buyers into legitimately purchasing electricity,” he said.

“Eskom is doing everything that is practically possible …to make users of electricity pay for it in the interest of those who already pay for electricity. To maintain the sustainability of Eskom to drive the economic growth of South Africa. And to reduce our burden on the taxpayer.”

Turbulent week

The extension follows a turbulent week where overwhelmed Eskom service centres, technical glitches, and miscommunication left customers frustrated. Eskom says its awareness campaigns have been running since October 2023. But many residents claimed they only received information at the last minute.

On Wednesday, the power utility reassured paying customers that they will not face penalties. This refers to if they experienced difficulties updating their meters. These customers are urged to use Eskom’s support platforms. The platforms include Alfred the Chatbot, the IVR helpline, and WhatsApp, to resolve issues promptly.

“We acknowledge that this was a complex process presenting a challenging set of issues. And we continue to monitor and stabilise the system to ensure a smooth customer experience,” Bala added.

While 5.5 million meters have been upgraded, the outstanding 1.7 million zero buyers pose a significant challenge. Eskom has urged these customers to act swiftly. Noting that delays could result in disconnection or financial penalties.

As the December 13 deadline approaches, Eskom’s focus remains on converting the remaining zero buyers into paying customers.

