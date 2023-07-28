Eskom hands loadshedding back to City of Ekurhuleni

Eskom has handed control of loadshedding back to the City of Ekurhuleni, the state-owned power utility said on Friday.

This after it said on Wednesday that it will take over operations from the city after it failed to implement power cuts according to regulations.

“Eskom has handed over loadshedding operations back to the City of Ekurhuleni after the municipality committed to implement loadshedding as per the NRS 048-9:2019 code of practice,” Eskom said.

“The municipality has assured Eskom that it has put controls in place to address the challenges that prevented it from adhering to the regulations, which requires the distributor licence holders to reduce load during the declaration of a system emergency.”

In an effort to ensure that loadshedding is implemented accordingly, Eskom said it will continue to monitor the City of Ekurhuleni and other municipalities.

“Eskom will take over the loadshedding of any municipality that fails to comply for whatever reason, even after it has been engaged on the matter as was the case with Ekurhuleni.

“The power utility is obliged to take necessary precautions to protect the integrity and stability of the grid.”

Loadshedidng is currently rolled out at stage four until further notice.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.