Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 4pm on Thursday until 5am on Friday.

The state-owned power utility has attributed the blackout to higher-than-anticipated demand.

“Despite significant progress in our generation recovery efforts, higher-than-expected electricity demand, the loss of generation units, and extensive planned maintenance have placed strain on the system.

As a result, Stage 2 load loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 today and will remain in effect until 05:00 tomorrow,” said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena in a media statement released on Thursday.

“Given these ongoing constraints, we urge the public to use electricity sparingly to help reduce pressure on the grid. Eskom sincerely apologises for the inconvenience and will continue to provide updates as necessary,” said Mokwena.

The last time the country experienced loadshedding was last month, from March 19 to March 20. Eskom implemented Stage 2 loadshedding during this period.

“While we have made notable progress in our generation recovery efforts, Eskom faced the loss of five generation units before the peak period. Consequently, Stage 2 loadshedding was implemented at 18:25 and will remain in effect until 05:00 tomorrow.

“We continue to prioritising planned maintenance to strengthen system reliability ahead of the winter months, while ensuring adherence to environmental and licensing conditions. In light of the ongoing system constraints, we urge the public to use electricity sparingly,” said Eskom at the time.

Prior to that, Eskom implemented Stage 3 load loadshedding from March 7 until March 10.

The state-owned power producer had attributed the March loadshedding a loss of 2700MW within 14 hours.

These included Koeberg Unit 2, which was taken offline after being brought back on Wednesday, and two Kusile Units whose coal operations went sub-optimal following adverse weather in the area.

“Higher levels of planned maintenance outages, aimed at winter preparation and meeting regulatory and environmental licensing requirements, are still underway. The constrained capacity resulted in the increased reliance on emergency reserves during this week, which makes it necessary to focus on replenishing these critical resources during the weekend in preparation for the business week,” said Mokwena at the time.

