Eskom issues power cuts alert for Eastern Cape due to bad weather

Eskom has cautioned Eastern Cape residents of potential power cuts due to bad weather in the province on Monday.

The power utility said there were expected heavy rains in the self-proclaimed province of legends, as predicted by SA weather services (Saws).

These extreme weather conditions, said Eskom in a statement, may affect power supply to the affected areas.

“Eskom is warning customers of potential power disruptions due to severe weather conditions. These are forecasted for the Eastern Cape region by the South African Weather Services,” reads the statement.

Heavy rains, strong winds

“A strong low-pressure system is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and potential flooding to parts of the province, posing a risk to power infrastructure.

“Eskom’s emergency response teams are on high alert. They are working around the

clock to ensure minimal disruptions.”

Eskom’s General Manager Mr Mbulelo Yedwa urged customers to take necessary precautions. He urged them to stay safe, saying power outages were unavoidable if the weather alert was anything to go by.

Under such extreme weather conditions, Eskom issues tips to Eastern Cape residents. These are to be followed during and after storms:

• Unplug electric equipment,

• Avoid contact with water and plumbing when there is lightning

• Never use electric appliances or touch electric wires when you’re wet or

standing in water

• Report fallen poles/low-hanging lines to Eskom/Municipality. Do not attempt to remove fallen trees from power lines.

The warning comes amid a series of destructive weather events that have struck multiple provinces over the past three days, causing fatalities, flooding, and widespread damage.

On Sunday a severe storm lashed the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, resulting in the death of a woman and severe damage to infrastructure. Popular tourist areas like Margate, Shelly Beach, and Port Shepstone were affected, with localised flooding, fallen trees, and power outages reported.

Also on Sunday, severe thunderstorms battered Tshwane in Gauteng, unleashing widespread flooding across the capital.

On Monday, the Saws issued a series of impact-based warnings. An orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain, which can flood settlements and roads, was in effect for northern and eastern Limpopo.

A yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms—bringing heavy downpours, damaging winds, and hail—was issued for Gauteng, parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State, and western KwaZulu-Natal.

These ongoing severe conditions highlight the persistent threat to essential services and underscore the importance of public safety advisories.

