Eskom lowers loadshedding stages for the weekend

Loadshedding, which is currently being rolled at stage four, will be reduced to stage three at 5am on Saturday, Eskom said in an update on Friday.

Stage-four rolling power cuts will then kick in from 4pm to 5am on Sunday, when stage two will be implemented.

The power utility advised that further updates will be published on Sunday afternoon or as soon as there is significant change.

“Since Thursday, a generating unit each at Camden, Duvha and Tutuka power stations have returned to service while the return of a generating unit at Matla power station has been delayed,” Eskom said in an update.

“A generating unit each at Duvha, Groovlei and three units at Kriel power stations have suffered breakdowns. Planned maintenance is 6 482MW while breakdowns currently amount to 15 848MW of generating capacity.”

