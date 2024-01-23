Eskom on mission to roll out prepaid metres across Limpopo

Eskom is expected to embark on a province-wide prepaid meter installation drive in Limpopo as part of its meters maintenance programme.

“Eskom Limpopo is excited to announce a significant advancement in our ongoing commitment to providing reliable electricity services to the residents of Limpopo.

“As part of electricity meter maintenance, Eskom Limpopo will be introducing prepaid smart meter as an ongoing initiative in phases across the province,” the power utility said.

Eskom warned that customers in the area may experience power supply interruptions during this time.

Power interruptions expected

“Eskom Limpopo acknowledges the inconvenience this may cause and wants to assure the community that every effort will be made to minimise the duration of the interruption.

“Eskom believes that by working together, we can create a more sustainable and efficient energy future.

“We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the community during this transitional period.

“The safety and wellbeing of our community and customers are paramount, and we urge all customers to treat all electrical connections as live during this period.”

Meanwhile, the power utility announced on social media X that stage-two loadshedding will be implemented this week until further notice.

In November, the Pretoria asset forfeiture unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was granted an order to freeze properties and cash worth R29-million belonging to a syndicate that allegedly stole from Eskom.

The NPA explained that a former employee of Eskom, Mothelli Theletsane, allegedly stole a master vending unit from the company, which dispenses electricity coupons for consumers.

Ghost vending operation

“Theletsane, who has since passed on, was employed at Eskom on a contract basis and worked in the pre-paid environment, supporting Eskom’s pre-paid vending system,” said NPA’s Lumka Mahanjana.

“He operated as a supervisor in his role and therefore obtained intimate knowledge of the operations of machines. He also acquired technical expertise on the ins and outs of the credit dispensing units [CDU].

“[He] also acquired, unknowingly to Eskom, a master vending unit that can generate limitless prepaid electricity vouchers and a few CDUs, which he concealed after his exit from Eskom.

“It was discovered that Theletsane was allegedly running a ghost vending operation, whereby he illegally generated electricity vouchers to the value of over R36-million and sold them to the public for his benefit.”

Lucrative business

She said that after Theletsane passed away, his wife Thandi Theletsane and her three sons, Tebello, Papi, and Sibusiso Migal, allegedly took over the “business”.

“The business became so lucrative that it was expanded throughout the nine provinces.

“Through the syndicate, the Theletsane family and the company, Mothelli Theletsane Holdings and Investment, managed to acquire 27 movable and 39 immovable properties worth over R23-million from the proceeds of crime,” said Mahanjana. – SAnews.gov.za