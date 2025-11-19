Eskom records R25.9bn quarterly profit, zero load shedding days

- Advertisement -

In the second quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year, state-owned entity Eskom has recorded a profit of R25.9-billion and zero load shedding days.

This was revealed by Eskom CEO Dan Marokane on Wednesday.

Marokane was speaking during a virtual session of parliament’s portfolio committee on electricity and energy, where Eskom was presenting the government parastatal’s second-quarter business performance report for the 2025-2026 financial year.

The second quarter of the 2025-2026 financial year covers the period of July, August and September 2025.

46% increase in profit

Marokane said during quarter two of the 2025-2026 financial year, Eskom recorded a profit of R33,7-billion before tax. He said this was a 46% increase compared to the recorded R23,0-billion profit before tax during the second quarter of the 2024-2025 financial year.

- Advertisement -

Marokane said during quarter two of the 2025-2026 financial year, Eskom recorded a profit of R25,9-billion after tax. He said this was a 45% increase compared to the R17,8-billion profit after tax during the second quarter of the 2024-2025 financial year.

“As a result of the favourable variances, Eskom reported a net profit of R25,87-billion for the six months ended 30 September 2025,” said Marokane.

He said latest projections indicate that the power utility will remain profitable at the end of the year. This with an estimated profit of R15-billion.

In addition, Eskom recorded a revenue of R191,3-billion during quarter two of the 2025-2026 financial year. That is 4% increase compared to the R183,7-billion recorded during quarter two of the 2024-2025 financial year.

Load shedding kept at bay

Regarding load shedding, Marokane said there were only four days of load shedding during quarter one. This period refers to April to June 2025 of the 2025-2026 financial year.

- Advertisement -

Marokane said there were zero days of load shedding during quarter two of the 2025-2026 financial year.

He said during the second quarter of the current financial year, Eskom achieved 169 consecutive days without load shedding as of October 31 2025.

Marokane said during the 2022-2023 financial year Eskom recorded 280 days of load shedding. It recorded 329 days of load shedding during the 2023-2024 financial year. Then it recorded 13 days of load shedding during the 2024-2025 financial year. And recorded four days of load shedding thus far during the 2025-2026 financial year.

He then explained the municipal debt owed to the power utility. Eskom’s presentation showed that metropolitan and local municipalities owe Eskom a total of R105-billion by end of September 2025.

By the end of the 2024-2025 financial year, Eskom was owed R94,6-billion by municipalities.

The presentation showed that municipal debt growth posed a risk to the electricity industry.

According to the presentation, 71 municipalities are on the National Treasury debt relief programme. Nine municipalities are compliant with paying current account.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content