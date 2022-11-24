Eskom registers small achievements in fight against coal thieves

Eskom continues to lose billions of rands as a result of criminal activities committed by staff or people sub-contracted to offer services at the state-owned power utility.

However, the company is slowly closing the gaps and bringing to book the individual found on the wrong side of the law, which affects the company’s production and power grid, resulting in rolling blackouts.

In its ongoing fight against corruption, fraud and power grid sabotage, Eskom has reported that another truck driver was arrested on Tuesday for attempting to deliver subgrade coal at its Camden power station in Mpumalanga.

The arrest follows that of two truck drivers who were nabbed two weeks ago at the same power station for being in possession of stolen coal.

In the latest incident, said Eskom, a truck left a mine with correct coal specification, however, the coal was swapped at an illegal coal mine in the area prior to delivery being made at Camden.

The truck driver allegedly admitted that the security personnel at Wonderfontien coal mine in Belfast, also in Mpumalanga, allowed him to leave with the coal without the tarpaulins being sealed with prescribed seals.

The driver alleged that he was instructed to proceed to an illegal coal mine in Middelburg before offloading the coal at Camden. He was also instructed by the mine employee to deliver to Eskom’s power station the sub-standard coal collected at the illegal coal mine.

Eskom said an investigator from Bidvest Protea Coin was allegedly offered R50 000 bribe for the release of the truck driver, which he turned down.

It added that the the power utility will cooperate with the police and the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that the suspects are prosecuted.

