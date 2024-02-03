Eskom rolls out its load-limiting project in Gauteng suburbs

As South Africans are still grappling with load shedding and rampant power outages caused by various factors, in comes load-limiting.

Balancing supply and demand

The new project is aimed at balancing the supply and demand for electricity during certain stages of load shedding, according to Eskom. It said the project’s implementation in Fourways, Johannesburg has been successful.

Eskom said it is rolling out its load-limiting project – aimed at optimising electricity consumption – across Gauteng.

According to the power utility, load-limiting aims to better balance the supply and demand of electricity during Stages 1 – 4 of load shedding.

Capacity reduced from 60/80 Amps to 10 Amps

“Through load-limiting measures during Stages 1 to Stage 4 of load shedding, customers’ electricity capacity will be reduced. This will be from 60/80 Amps to 10 Amps. The process will allow customers to continue with the minimal use of electricity for essential appliances. [These are] lights, TVs, Wi-Fi routers, fridges and security systems.

“An hour before the start of load shedding, Eskom will prompt customers to reduce their consumption to 10 Amps by sending a message to their cellphone. The system will provide the customer with four opportunities to reduce their consumption.

“Thereafter, if the load has not been reduced, the meter will automatically switch off the electricity supply for 30 minutes before supply is restored,” Eskom said.

Project’s next phase areas

The next areas where the project is due to be implemented in Johannesburg are Buccleuch, Kelvin, Paulshof, Marlboro, Sunninghill and Waterfall, where customers use smart meters.

“The initiative focuses on select customers with smart meters, as these have the technical functionality to be controlled remotely.

“The power utility urges all its customers with compatible meters, where load-limiting will be implemented, to support the initiative. [This] ensures that they continue to have electricity for the duration of load shedding.

“The success of the project depends on the partnership between Eskom and the cooperation of customers. Their willingness to reduce their electricity consumption to below 10 Amps [will also help],” Eskom said.

– SAnews.gov.za

