Eskom says loadshedding will move to stage 3 from Wednesday

Johannesburg – Embattled power utility of South Africa, Eskom, has announced that loadshedding will be moved to Stage 3 from Wednesday morning at 5am.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, Eskom said that it is expecting to end the current round of power cuts from Saturday morning.

Eskom was briefing the media on the current system challenges that it faced.

Watch the briefing below:

The Black Business Council (BBC) called for the resignation of embattled power utility Eskom’s CEO, Andre de Ruyter yesterday.

The BBC said in a statement that despite congratulating him when he was appointed as Eskom’s head in 2019, de Ruyter and his board of directors should step down due to their inability to resolve the prolonged electricity blackouts.

“The BBC was overly optimistic when de Ruyter was appointed as Eskom needed stability but has since realised that two years later, the country has nothing to show but the highest number of blackouts in the history of our beloved South Africa,” Kganki Matabane, the CEO of the BBC, said.

The BBC further stated that it is of the view that the country should acknowledge that the Eskom leadership is completely overwhelmed, inept and out of its depth.

“They simply don’t seem to be able to have a handle on this crisis and as such, should be let go as there appear to be no prospect in sight for any improvement of this serious situation,” the BBC further stated.

Eskom, warned South Africans that stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 1 pm on Monday through to 5am on Friday earlier this week.

Eskom said that the increase in the rolling blackouts was necessary to curb the remaining emergency generation reserves after it was used extensively on Monday morning as it was not getting the reduction in demand as expected from stage two power cuts.

Eskom added that seven generation units had not returned to service as anticipated and that a unit at the Arnot power station had tripped on Monday morning, adding to the shortages.

Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) meanwhile on Tuesday stated that it stands by the leadership of Eskom.

Read more: Business Unity SA says it stands with Eskom Leadership

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



Nompilo Zulu