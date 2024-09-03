Eskom subcontractor employee jailed for soliciting R6k bribe

An Eskom Rotek Industries subcontractor employee has been sentenced to at least four years imprisonment following his conviction on two counts of bribery and corruption.

Selby Magagula was sentenced in the Ermelo magistrate’s court last month.

Acting general manager for security at Eskom, Botse Sikhwitshi, welcomed the conviction and sentencing.

“The conviction of the suspect is a positive step in our continuous efforts to fight crime, fraud, and corruption and to maintain the highest standards of integrity within the organisation,” said Sikhwitshi.

“We commend the coal company’s team for their vigilance, as well as our internal security team and the law-enforcement agencies.

“Their efforts, coordinated and led by the national energy crisis committee’s safety and security priority committee, play a crucial role in supporting Eskom’s fight against criminal activities,” Sikhwitshi said.

The power utility explained that Magagula attempted to solicit a bribe from a truck driver who was delivering coal to Camden power station.

R6 000 bribe

“On September 26, 2023, while on duty at the power station’s coal stockyard, Mr Magagula accused a coal truck driver of delivering coal mixed with rocks.

“He entered the truck cab and produced three pieces of rock, claiming they were part of the coal meant for delivery.

“He informed the driver that this issue would result in grounding all trucks, with three trucks already in the queue.

“Magagula then demanded that the driver contact his employer. The driver reached out to his supervisor at the coal transporting company, who then spoke to Mr Magagula.

“During this conversation, Mr Magagula solicited a bribe of R6 000 to allow the coal to be offloaded.

“Despite the supervisor not agreeing to his demands, the trucks were eventually allowed to offload the coal. This conversation was recorded by the truck’s fleet vehicle camera system.

“An internal Eskom investigation confirmed that Mr Magagula had indeed solicited a bribe from the hauler and his supervisor.

“It was also established that the coal delivered met Eskom’s specifications, contrary to Mr Magagula’s claims,” Eskom said.

He was arrested at the Camden power station on October 11, 2023.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any information related to unlawful activities, including illegal electricity sales, fraud, theft of coal, fuel oil, diesel and critical infrastructure crimes, to the Eskom Crime Line at 0800 11 27 22 or via WhatsApp at 081 333 3323. – SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content