Eskom supervisor implicated in copper cable theft syndicate

Following his arrest, a 40-year-old security supervisor who worked at the Eskom Tutuka power station joined seven other accomplices.

The Hawks in Secunda, Mpumalanga, issued and carried out the arrest warrant for him on Wednesday.

Hawks said the seven suspects, including Refilwe Motloung, the Tutuka power plant’s principal inspector, her brother, and her brother-in-law, were arrested in October 2024.

The Hawks disclosed in September 2024 that a provincial traffic officer stopped a Toyota Hilux double-cab bakkie carrying copper cables while he was on duty at Kinross weighbridge.

Shipment of copper cables

“The officer directed the vehicle to the weighbridge station, but the driver drove away,” said Warrant Officer Thandi Tshabalala.

“The traffic officer chased the vehicle; in the process, the driver lost control, and the vehicle overturned.”

The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team, based in Secunda, was called to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team interviewed the three African males who were transporting the copper cables, and they failed to give a satisfactory explanation.

“They were arrested, and their alibi led to the arrest of another 40-year-old male,” Tshabalala added.

Following investigations, the authorities located a farm where a shipment of copper cables had been dropped by an Eskom truck.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that copper cables were stripped and burned. Upon searching, more copper cables were recovered.

Eighth suspect in custody

The team proceeded to Tutuka power station, where the cables were allegedly stolen. The exhibits and the bakery were seized.

“Further investigation revealed that the principal inspector at Tutuka power station, Motloung, was also involved.

“Motloung was later arrested, and her arrest led to the arrest of her brother and brother-in-law.”

The security supervisor, the eighth suspect, was taken into custody on Wednesday and is anticipated to make an appearance in the Standerton magistrate’s court shortly.

