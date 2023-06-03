Eskom suspends loadshedding until further notice

Daily loadshedding which has been persisting for weeks on end has finally been suspended, said power utility Eskom on Saturday.

According to Eskom, the suspension of the power cuts is as the result of improved generation capacity and lower demand.

“Loadshedding was suspended today (Saturday) at 11:40 until further notice. Eskom will communicate immediately when any significant changes occurs,” said the power utility.

This after President Ramaphosa transferred all powers and functions contained in Section 34(1) of the Electricity Regulation Act, that were previously entrusted to the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe to the Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

South Africans are therefore relieved as it’s been proven that the constant blackouts have a negative effect on mental health.

A study by the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) found that loadshedding, which has for the past few weeks been on rotation various stages from 2 to 6, has a big impact on mental health.

The study, which was released in March, shows that many people struggle with anxiety, panic, depression and isolation during power cuts.

When commissioning the study, led by Dr Bronwyn Dworzanowski-Venter, senior research associate in the faculty of humanities at the University of Johannesburg, Sadag was especially interested in uncovering specific pressure points that can lead to negative psychological and practical outcomes.

Besides helplessness, 74% of respondents who are employed reported that they are still expected to deliver work despite the rolling power cuts coupled with power outages.

There are also heavy financial demands caused by the secondary impacts of loadshedding, which add to anxiety and depression.

Sadag said loadshedding has reduced social interaction between homes and within homes.

“As people scramble to complete all tasks when there is power, they tend to collapse into separate spaces in the dark,” said the group.

“People also fear crime, and so they tend to stay in their dark homes, further reducing social coping.”

The study further shows that for many respondents, the psychological impact is not only due to power cuts, but also the distress that shoots up the roof when electricity is not returned on time, or when there is an unscheduled power cut.

Nine out of 10 people in the sample reported feeling worried when there is a non-scheduled power cut.

