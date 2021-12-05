Eskom to suspend load shedding tonight at 9pm

Johannesburg – Eskom says it will suspend stage two load shedding from 21:00 this evening after recovering its emergency generation reserves.

This comes after, the power utility rolled out the power outage from last night.

As previously communicated, the power utility, was scheduled to cut-off planned outage on Monday, at 5am.

In a released statement, Eskom said load shedding will be suspended for now.

“At Medupi power station, the coal supply has normalised and a generating unit has returned to service. While the Kendall ash plant has returned to full operation, unfortunately this station has suffered the failure of two generating units,” read the statement.

The power utility says it is expecting 4,000 megawatts to come back online on Monday.

Total breakdowns amount to 13 634MW while planned maintenance is 6 348MW of capacity as we continue with the reliability maintenance.

“Eskom appealed to all South Africans to help reduce the usage of electricity by switching off non-essentials items.

